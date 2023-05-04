B.C. officials warn Interior residents to prepare for possible 'significant flooding' this weekend

Residents of flood-prone communities in the B.C. Interior should be ready to leave their homes if ordered to do so this weekend, warned B.C.'s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma Thursday afternoon.

Ma began her remarks at a news conference by extending her "deepest gratitude" to residents of Cache Creek, Grand Forks and Okanagan Indian Band land as they deal with ongoing flooding in their areas.

"It is a dynamic situation that is quickly evolving, but significant flooding in these regions is possible this weekend," Ma said, noting that periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Flooding has intensified in Cache Creek and elsewhere as this week has progressed, with rapidly melting snow being the primary culprit.

On Thursday, Highways 1 and 97 remained closed in the village, and a mudslide had closed a stretch of Highway 3 east of Castlegar. Flooding had also closed Highway 99 north of Lillooet.

Properties in Cache Creek, Grand Forks, the Regional District of Central Kootenay and on Okanagan Indian Band land have seen evacuation orders and alerts in recent days because of flooding and landslides.

With files from The Canadian Press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates