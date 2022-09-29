B.C. officials to announce 'health-care improvements' Thursday

The B.C. government is preparing to announce "health-care improvements" at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The update will be provided by Health Minister Adrian Dix and Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training Anne Kang at 1 p.m.

Officials have not hinted at the nature of the announcement, but the province has been suffering under a lack of staffing in a variety of medical fields, which has led to troubling wait times.

Hundreds of specialist doctors have signed a letter to Dix indicating there are one million patients waiting to see them, including some whose prognoses are worsening in the meantime.

B.C. radiologists have also warned there could be a "tsunami of cancer cases" if delays in medical imaging aren't addressed. Dr. Paula Gordon told CTV News most of the patients she saw last week for breast biopsies had waited around 12 weeks, something she called "unacceptable."

"It's really unbearable for some women to wait any length of time, but months?" she said Friday.

On Wednesday, Dix appeared at a COVID-19 news conference with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, where they said the government is preparing for a possible fall surge in coronavirus and flu cases that put more pressure on the health-care system.

"Our hospitals are extraordinarily challenged," Dix told reporters. "Service reductions, including postponing non-urgent scheduled surgeries, could be required."

This is a developing story and will be updated.