Specialist doctors report 1 million B.C. patients on waitlists

Dozens of specialist doctors have signed a letter to B.C.’s health minister with dire warnings that the health-care system has deteriorated to the point that one million patients are waiting to see them.

CTV News has obtained the letter dated Wednesday, Sept. 21, which describes patients getting sicker, weaker and with worsening prognoses as they wait months or even years to see the specialist who can help improve their quality of life through medical imaging, surgery or other specialized treatments.

“We request a meeting with you emergently, and that is not a word we use lightly,” write the surgeons, pediatricians, dermatologists, immunologists and others.

“We see the decline in specialist care first hand every day and we are exhausted and demoralized; it is soul-destroying to be unable to provide the Specialty care that B.C. patients need and deserve.”

One of those signatories, the president of the BC Orthopaedic Surgeons Association, said the family doctor shortage has some specialists coordinating tests and other care for some patients, which means they don’t have time to see as many people who need their special skill-sets; they are also facing long delays for medical imaging.

“I walked down to the emergency department to see a patient in consultation the other day and there were patients everywhere and my heart just broke — it looked like a war zone,” said Dr. Cassandra Lane Dielwart of Kelowna General Hospital.

“And what about the person sitting at home waiting for this query of a cancer biopsy? That to me is just as gut-wrenching as seeing a full emergency department."

Dielwart says patients who don’t have a family doctor or have been referred from walk-in clinics often suffer for months or years without physiotherapy or other treatments that could improve their condition in the meantime.