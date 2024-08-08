B.C. officials condemn imam's calls for violence; RCMP investigating

B.C.'s public safety minister and Port Coquitlam's mayor are among those condemning a video circulating on social media in which an imam calls for violence and death against Jews and Christians.

The video was posted by the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, a non-profit organization that promotes Holocaust education and programs to combat antisemitism.

The post identifies the imam seen in the video as Adnan Abyat, and says he is based in Port Coquitlam. It says Abyat made his remarks in a sermon earlier this month.

In his own post about the video, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West condemned the comments and urged authorities to investigate.

"This sort of vile hatred and call for violence and death should never be welcomed in our country, and it sure as hell isn't welcome in Port Coquitlam," West wrote.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth also weighed in, saying in his own post about the video that "there is no place for antisemitism or hatred of any kind in B.C."

"This is reprehensible," the minister wrote.

"The RCMP have advised they are investigating, as they should for any calls for violence."

In a statement, the local RCMP detachment confirmed the investigation.

"Coquitlam RCMP is aware of a video posted on social media and have heard the concerns from the community," the statement reads.

"We are investigating and are asking for the public's support and patience while we work to establish the facts. We are asking anyone with information to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550."

CTV News reached out to the Port Coquitlam mosque where the sermon reportedly took place through the Islamic Society of B.C., but has yet to hear back.