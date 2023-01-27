B.C. offender deemed 'high-risk' currently at large, RCMP say

Mounties are searching for a "high-risk" offender currently at large in B.C's southern Interior.

Kelowna RCMP said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 45-year-old Harley David Gillies in connection to an alleged assault.

"The warrant stems from an incident of a domestic violence call to the police, where Mr. Gillies is suspected to have assaulted a female, threatened her with a knife and stole her cellphone and keys," Mounties said in a news release Friday, adding that Gillies is known to police.

Gillies is described as white, 6'6" tall, and approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

The warrant is for the following offences: assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, breach of undertaking and theft under $5,000.

Anyone who sees Gillies is asked not to approach him, but to instead call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2022-42887.

Those hoping to leave an anonymous tip can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.