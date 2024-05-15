VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. nurse suspended after being paid $23,000 for hours they never worked

    A medical stethoscope is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) A medical stethoscope is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)
    Share

    A B.C. nurse's registration has been temporarily suspended after it was discovered they submitted timesheets and got paid for hours they never worked.

    According to a summary of a consent agreement posted online by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives this week, Kennedy Baker's nursing registration will be suspended for six months.

    A summary of the consent agreement explained the incidents unfolded between September and December, 2022. Baker, who works in Victoria, submitted the timesheets and falsified "the name and signature of the authorizing nurse on some of their timesheets," BCCNM's summary shared this week said.

    "In so doing, the registrant was paid approximately $23,262.00 for hours that they did not work," BCCNM said.

    In addition to their suspension, Baker will be required to take remedial courses on professional responsibility, accountability and ethics.

    The inquiry committee, which approved the consent agreement between BCCNM and Baker, said it's "satisfied that the terms will protect the public." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers

    A massive manhunt was underway in France on Wednesday for armed assailants who ambushed a prison convoy, killing two prison officers, seriously injuring three others and springing the inmate they were escorting. The prime minister vowed the gang would be caught, saying, "They will pay."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News