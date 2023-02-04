B.C. nurse disciplined for diverting narcotics for personal use
A registered nurse who diverted narcotics for personal use has been disciplined by B.C.'s professional college.
A summary of the case posted on the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives website Thursday withholds the nurse's name, gender and place of work because the nurse in question admitted to "a disability with a causal relationship to the practice issues."
"The name of the registrant has been withheld … for the purposes of not identifying the personal health information of the registrant respecting the condition," the summary reads.
According to the college, the nurse diverted the narcotics in November 2021.
A consent agreement between the BCCNM and the nurse places several limitations on the nurse's practice going forward.
They must comply with treatment recommendations for their condition and submit regular reports from treating physicians regarding their compliance.
The nurse must also disclose those treatment recommendations to their employer, and will have limited access to narcotics in the context of their job.
They will also be limited in their ability to work overtime and night shifts, and to practice in high-acuity or critical care areas.
The agreement, which will be in place for five years, also requires the nurse to complete "remedial education in documentation."
