B.C. non-profit develops 1st-in-Canada plastic by repurposing ocean waste
A B.C. non-profit dedicated to combating ocean plastic pollution has developed a first-in-Canada product out of recycled materials.
Fishing ropes, buoys, floats and oyster trays are among the items that get recycled into Legacy Plastic pellets, according to a release by Ocean Legacy Foundation on Thursday.
The product can be used for anything regular plastic is used for, and was put on the commercial market this week following a successful soft launch in 2021
Chloé Dubois, who co-founded OLF in 2016, calls the launch of the product a huge milestone, adding that “creating opportunities that bolster the use of materials collected during cleanup into new products will continue to advance the success of the plastic circular economy.”
A circular economy is about creating a closed-loop system in order to reduce waste, something OLF said Legacy Plastic achieves.
Gil Yaron, OLF’s sales and marketing director, says most plastic recycling companies don’t want to handle highly contaminated ocean materials due to the heavy labour and high costs involved with collecting and cleaning them.
“There’s a lot of research and innovation that goes into creating this kind of technology. It takes a committed effort and it’s going into uncharted territories,” Yaron told CTV News.
The organization has set up four collection depots along B.C.’s coastline where aquaculture and finishing industries can bring used materials to be recycled. Its processing facility is set up in Steveston.
OLF has developed a patent pending technology that identifies the type of plastic contained in collected materials, which are then cleaned, reduced and reconstituted into some kind of liquid plastic form. Once that substance cools and hardens, it is cut into small pellets.
“We really see this as contributing and addressing the challenges we are facing globally, as a solution to the plastic pollution crisis in Canada that can serve North America.”
The team behind Legacy Plastic is made up of eight people, who have been working to develop for about six years.
Yaron says OLF has received millions in financial aid from both the governments of Canada and B.C. over the course of several years, and support through corporate sponsorships.
To date, Legacy Plastic has been used to make products by the paddleboard and kayak company Origami Paddler, cosmetics company LUSH makes containers and Whistler Performance Lubricants. According to the product’s website, It’s also used to make plastic lumber, park benches, picnic tables and outdoor furniture by Full Circle Plastics Ltd.
“We are in conversation with a number of really exciting partnerships and one of the things that we’re looking for is opportunities to use this plastic in high value durable products that will last. We don’t want to contribute to the same problem we’re trying to solve,” said Yaron.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
5 on-pitch takeaways heading into World Cup quarter-finals
The men’s FIFA World Cup is about to enter the quarter-final stage and CTVNews.ca takes a look at the major on-pitch storylines of the past week.
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here’s what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter is speaking out ahead of the five-year anniversary of her parents' unsolved murders, imploring anyone with information to help solve the killings.
Bank of Canada deputy governor says future rate decisions more data-dependent
The Bank of Canada will study the most recent economic data to gauge whether to raise interest rates further, a deputy governor said on Thursday, adding it would still move forcefully if necessary.
Vancouver Island
-
Senior charged after 16-year-old struck, killed in marked crosswalk in Saanich
A senior driver who struck and killed a teenager last year in a marked crosswalk in Saanich, B.C., has been charged with a traffic offence in the crash.
-
NEW
NEW | Mounties launch dedicated sex crimes unit in Langford, B.C.
The West Shore RCMP has launched a new, three-member unit dedicated to investigating sex crimes after the department handled more than 100 such cases last year.
-
From urinal mats to unicorns, cargo from 2021 spill still washes up on B.C. shores
When Jill Laviolette started picking debris off Cape Palmerston beach on Vancouver Island following the container spill from the MV Zim Kingston freighter, the inflatable dinosaur and unicorn toys she pulled from the sand looked nearly pristine.
Calgary
-
Calgary International Airport offers travel tips ahead of busy holiday season
The YYC Calgary International Airport is kicking off its busiest time of year as pre-pandemic levels of travellers arrive and depart in swarms for the holiday season.
-
Calgary EMS management practices subject of investigation by AHS
A workplace investigation is underway in Calgary related to EMS management practices, AHS confirms.
-
Scrooge benched in favour of Little Women as Theatre Calgary holiday show
If there's no "Bah, humbug" bellowing off the city's biggest stage, can it really be Christmas time in Calgary?
Edmonton
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
-
Person in ceiling the reason for Corona LRT closure Thursday morning: officials
A person "trespassing" in an area with operational equipment is what prompted a snag in downtown Edmonton LRT service Thursday morning, officials say.
-
'Nadia means hope': 5 years later, Edmonton mother continues search for daughter
Thursday marked five years since her daughter, Nadia Atwi, went missing. Still, she's not ready to give up and is asking anyone with any information to come forward and help her family find some closure – one way or another.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dead, another seriously injured in stabbing at High Park Station; man in custody
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park Station on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario passes bill extending strong mayor powers for Toronto and Ottawa
Ontario government has passed a bill that will give the mayors of two major cities the ability to pass certain bylaws with support from just over a third of council, despite reservations made by the majority of Toronto’s elected representatives.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Boy, 16, injured in air gun shooting near Montreal elementary school
Montreal police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old was shot by a suspect wielding an air gun near an elementary school in Anjou.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Fire destroys hotel, post office in Manitoba community
A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.
-
Man charged in death of Winnipeg senior
A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Winnipeg senior this summer.
Saskatoon
-
Breaking
Breaking | One dead following Rosthern, Sask. apartment building blaze
A person is dead following a fire in a Rosthern, Sask. apartment building, according to RCMP.
-
RSV cases in Sask. increasing, COVID-19 cases decreasing
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases and hospitalizations have gone up in Saskatchewan over the past two weeks, according to the province’s recent Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.
-
FSIN questioning how Sask. legislation will affect cannabis retail, bylaw enforcement on First Nations
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) questions how the provincial government can increase First Nations autonomy by amending legislation when self-governance is an “inherent treaty right.”
Regina
-
Replacing Brandt Centre a low priority for majority of Regina residents surveyed
Replacing the Brandt Centre and pursuing a new outdoor ballpark are currently not important priorities for residents who took part in the City of Regina’s Catalyst Committee Survey.
-
Regina warming bus to resume nightly operation
As temperatures drop, the City of Regina overnight warming bus will resume operation seven nights a week, beginning Thursday.
-
RSV cases in Sask. increasing, COVID-19 cases decreasing
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases and hospitalizations have gone up in Saskatchewan over the past two weeks, according to the province’s recent Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.
Atlantic
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period.
-
Lockdown lifted at Halifax’s VG hospital following report of threats
A lockdown at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax is now over, according to Nova Scotia Health.
London
-
Michaels on the Thames closing its doors
A quintessential London restaurant is closing its doors after a final New Year ’s Eve celebration. Founded in 1983, Michaels on the Thames as it’s known now will close its doors “for a few weeks for a refresh and renovations,” and will reopen in the new year under new owners and a new name.
-
London police officer charged with assault
A London police officer is charged by his own service following off-duty incidents dating back to 2018. According to police, the off-duty officer and a women got into an argument on Monday and the officer allegedly threatened the woman and physically assaulted her — property in the home was also damaged.
-
Police release new image of vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run death of Jibin Benoy
London police have released a new image and information regarding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in the hit-and-run death of a 29-year-old Fanshawe College student in September.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
Convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard to make northern Ont. trial decision next week
Disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to decide next week whether his upcoming northern Ontario sexual assault trial will be tried by a judge or jury.
-
Documents detail why northern Ont. aerospace firm filed for CCAA protection
Court documents have detailed the dire financial position that led Springer Aerospace to begin the restructuring process under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.
Kitchener
-
‘I needed to get them out’: Cambridge woman alerts neighbors to house fire
A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.
-
Three Brampton males arrested in connection to robberies in Waterloo
Three Brampton residents have been charged by Waterloo regional police in connection to a pharmacy robbery last month.
-