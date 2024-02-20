VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. New Democrat government delivers throne speech, budget on way in election year

    The legislature building in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The political agenda for British Columbia Premier David Eby's NDP government heading into an election this fall will take shape today with the delivery of a throne speech starting the spring legislative session. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito The legislature building in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The political agenda for British Columbia Premier David Eby's NDP government heading into an election this fall will take shape today with the delivery of a throne speech starting the spring legislative session. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
    Share

    The political agenda for British Columbia Premier David Eby's NDP government heading into an election this fall will take shape today with the delivery of a throne speech starting the spring legislative session.

    The speech outlining the government's goals this year comes just ahead of the provincial budget on Thursday and the election this fall.

    Recent forecasts from the Ministry of Finance and private financial experts suggest the province will experience slow economic growth this year.

    Eby has said he expects the government to table about 20 pieces of new legislation and a budget that looks to help families facing the high cost of living.

    The government passed legislation last fall to restrict short-term rentals and build more housing around public transit areas and the housing file is expected to be a major focus again this spring.

    Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon promised last week that if elected he would introduce housing initiatives to help first-time homebuyers raise down payments and would eliminate the property transfer tax for buyers of homes under $1 million.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'This is the time to brag': How to successfully negotiate a raise

    When asking for a raise, it's tempting to acknowledge the elephant in the room - the surging cost of living brought on by inflation and interest rate hikes that have hammered household budgets. But that's not what employers want to hear when discussing pay.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News