B.C. naturopaths call on province to allow them to prescribe safer supply drugs

Naturopaths in B.C. are calling on the provincial government to expand their prescription capabilities to safer supply drugs, with dozens enrolling in online training with an addiction support program.

B.C. Naturopathic Doctors said in a news release Thursday more than 250 of its members are signed up for the B.C. Centre for Substance Use's provincial opioid addiction treatment support program.

"There is an acute shortage of health professionals across the province available to prescribe pharmaceutical alternatives to the toxic drug supply," said Vanessa Lindsay, BCND's president, in the news release.

"As primary care professionals, we are ready, we are available, and we have an excellent safety record when it comes to prescribing. We are asking the provincial government to remove the barriers that prevent us from helping patients in need."

B.C.'s prescribed safer supply policy was first introduced in 2021, five years after the province declared a public-health emergency over drug-related deaths. Since then, deaths due to drug toxicity have continued to escalate, with 2023 seeing the highest number yet.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has repeatedly said the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the crisis, as shutdowns created barriers to accessing medical and harm-reduction services. As well, the global drug trade was disrupted, leading to a change in the toxicity of drugs, Henry has explained.

B.C.'s health ministry describes naturopathy as "an alternative medical practice based on the belief that the body can heal itself." Naturopaths were given the power to prescribe some drugs in the province in 2009 and, according to BCND, 85 per cent of its 700 licensed doctors have been doing so since 2010.

"Naturopathic doctors in B.C. want to be part of an effective, province-wide response to the immense challenges facing our health care system by proposing constructive solutions in the public interest," Lindsay said.

"Starting now, NDs can contribute our expertise and be part of the health-care teams working to care for opioid dependent patients. BCND hopes the provincial government agrees and provides us with an opportunity to fully utilize our skills and training before this crisis claims even more lives."

BCND said its members are unable to access the in-person preceptorship portion of the BCCSU's training program, which is required to prescribe safer supply drugs. Currently, naturopaths, along with anyone else, can access the online portion of the opioid addiction treatment support program for free.