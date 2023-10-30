VANCOUVER
Vancouver

B.C. Mountie accused of abusing trust to pursue women pleads guilty to 3 charges

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie is seen in an undated handout image. Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie is seen in an undated handout image.

A Surrey RCMP officer who was accused of using his position to pursue "intimate relationships with women" has pleaded guilty to three of the 15 crimes with which he was charged.

Cpl. Peter Leckie entered guilty pleas Monday to three counts of breach of trust. He is next due in court on Dec. 4 for sentencing, according to a spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service.

"We anticipate the remaining charges will be stayed at the completion of the sentencing hearing," the spokesperson told CTV News in an emailed statement.

In June of last year, the BCPS announced nine charges had been approved against Leckie – seven counts of breach of trust and two of obtaining computer service by fraud. The same day, the Surrey RCMP issued an appeal for information, including a photo of the officer.

"It is alleged Peter Leckie used his position as a police officer to obtain information and contact members of the public for the purpose of engaging in intimate relationships with women both on and off duty," the detachment said, describing the allegations as "disturbing."

In November of 2022, the Surrey RCMP announced five additional charges: three more counts of breach of trust, an additional count of obtaining computer service by fraud and one count of sexual assault. The BCPS confirmed Monday that Leckie was facing one additional charge of breach of trust – bringing the total to 15.

The charges involved three victims and alleged incidents dating between 2014 and 2021.

When the charges were first announced, the Mounties said Leckie was suspended with pay and that the force would "engage the process to move towards suspension without pay."

CTV News has contacted the RCMP to ask for an update on Leckie's status. This story will be updated if a response is received.

