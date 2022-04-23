B.C. minor league hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment toward player

A still from the broadcast is shown. (Twitter/@MacGuardiero) A still from the broadcast is shown. (Twitter/@MacGuardiero)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odessa

Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday while attempting to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener