VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. minister who resigned over Mideast comments received death threat, premier says

    Selina Robinson speaks at an announcement in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Selina Robinson speaks at an announcement in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    Share

    British Columbia's premier says Selina Robinson, who resigned as post-secondary education minister recently over Mideast comments, has received a death threat.

    David Eby called the action inexcusable in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

    He says police are investigating to find out who is responsible and that Robinson is safe.

    Robinson stepped down from the cabinet post on Monday after facing growing criticism over her comments during an online panel that modern Israel was founded on a “crappy piece of land,” which critics called racist and Islamophobic.

    Eby had said previously that Robinson's constituency office was vandalized with “hateful messages” after her resignation.

    Nico Slobinsky with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says on social media he is saddened by the news of the threat, adding that he wonders if Robinson's critics are emboldened after her resignation.

    Slobinsky says in a separate post that a death threat on an elected official “should concern all British Columbians.”

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News