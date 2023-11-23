B.C. minister's misplaced notes reveal proposal for 'big and shiny' affordability measure
The carbon tax – and a private note that fell into the wrong hands – dominated Question Period in the B.C. legislature Thursday.
The document was written by Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation Minster Josie Osborne, who explained that it involved pieces of advice she’d received, and which she compiled in a note she emailed to herself.
It begins with, “If PDE (referring to Premier David Eby) is looking for a big and shiny affordability measure for Budget, we should push them to look into option of returning a portion of incremental carbon tax back to people on their monthly BC Hydro bills."
BC United MLA Mike De Jong raised the document in the legislature, grilling the government about its contents.
“That’s all about politics, that’s not about providing real relief to British Columbians,” said De Jong outside the chamber.
Eby responded to the criticisms during Question Period, saying: “I make no apology for searchign for affordability options for British Columbians, especially as we prepare the budget."
The document also proposes branding the rebate a “Clean BC rebate," and having the government use carbon revenues to feeze hydro rates.
Osborne said Thursday the idea of a rebate or hydro rate freeze aren’t being ruled out.
“All ideas are on the table, and were going to press and look for everything we can do to support affordability,” said Osborne.
Osborne said she dropped the document sometime Wednesday – it’s not clear where, but presumably somewhere in the halls of the legislature – and they were subsequently picked up and delivered to the official opposition, BC United.
“I can’t tell you were I dropped the memo. I can tell you I dropped it, and that’s my mistake,” said Osborne Thursday.
“It’s a sneak peak inside the decision making process at government,” said Hamish Telford, a political scientist at the University of Fraser Valley. “We got a glimpse of how the sausage is made today.”
The incident came the same week BC United and the BC Conservatives staked out their opposition to the NDP government’s Clean BC plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as their opposition to parts or all of the carbon tax, citing the need for affordable measures
“Well, it’s pretty clear they’re feeling the pressure,” said De Jong
We may have to wait until February, when the province rolls out its budget, to see if ongoing concerns about affordability lead to a hydro rate freeze.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Prosecutors ask to effectively close case against top Italian, WHO officials over COVID-19 response
Rome prosecutors asked a judge Thursday to effectively close an investigation into Italian and U.N. health officials over Italy's 2020 COVID-19 response without charges, on the grounds that no crimes were committed, a lawyer said.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Violent clashes break out in Dublin after knife attack that injured 3 children, one seriously
Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized.
Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius up for parole Friday, 10 years after a killing that shocked the world
Oscar Pistorius could be granted parole on Friday after spending nearly 10 years in prison for murder. It's the latest turn in the story of the double-amputee Olympic runner who was one of the world's most admired athletes before he killed his girlfriend by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door at his home.
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
Thousands of people led by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel marched along Havana's iconic boardwalk Thursday in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people and demanding an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.
Legislation would make Louis Riel honorary first premier of Manitoba
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to recognize Metis leader Louis Riel as the province's honorary first premier.
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect allegedly flashed B.C. fitness club staff, was possibly wearing sword: RCMP
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly flashed workers at a Nanaimo, B.C., fitness centre after he was refused entry.
-
'More kids are going hungry': Vancouver Island charities see surge in demand
A charity feeding kids in B.C. is seeing an unprecedented surge in demand, generating a wait list for the first time to serve 17 communities.
-
RCMP helicopter rescues man after truck stuck in snow near Kelowna, B.C.
A man whose truck got stuck in the snow west of Kelowna, B.C., needed to be rescued by an RCMP helicopter.
Calgary
-
Wildlife encounters prompt calls for waste bylaw in Bragg Creek
Bears are often spotted in Bragg Creek but the community has no rules about trash bins and that’s a big concern for some residents worried about wild animals becoming habituated to people.
-
Calgary cowgirl reflects on 'life changing' experience competing on 'Squid Game' reality show
An Alberta woman who competed on the new Netflix reality series 'Squid Game: The Challenge' says the experience was "life changing."
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar equipment and locations for another year.
-
Players, picks, prospects – almost everything on the market for desperate Oilers: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers are willing to trade anything except for captain Connor McDavid, sniper Leon Draisaitl and this year's first-round pick, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
-
Edmonton paramedic believed killed in Ukraine was caring, humble: family
An Edmonton man was killed earlier this month while serving as a medic with the Ukrainian military, say family members who describe him as a caring and humble son, brother and husband.
Toronto
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
-
Bad Boy Furniture's $25M liquidation sale has already started. Here's what you need to know
Bad Boy Furniture has begun the process of clearing out $25 million in inventory as it restructures its business.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Montreal
-
Woman, 61, dies from stabbing in Laval; man arrested
Laval police say they have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was fatally stabbed at a home in Laval Thursday evening. A 31-year-old man was arrested and was set to be questioned by investigators later in the evening.
-
Quebec public sector strikes: Premier Legault says he's ready to increase the offer
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he's ready to increase his government's offer to striking public sector workers, but he says their unions have to show more flexibility.
-
Montreal police, STM reevaluating how they manage security in the metro
Montreal police and the STM have decided to re-evaluate security procedures in the metro system with the expected increase in the city's homeless population as winter approaches.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba introduces bill to temporarily lift provincial tax on fuel
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.
-
Winnipeg-born actor starring in “Frasier” reboot
When Dr. Frasier Crane made his return to the small screen last month, with his signature bon mots and sarcasm, a Winnipeg-born actor was by his side.
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing 47-year-old woman; concerned for her well-being
Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teacher on trial for sexual exploitation says he asked student over 'out of empathy'
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, and his alleged victim, both took the stand for a second time on Thursday.
-
Carbon monoxide detectors now mandatory for all homes in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is making carbon monoxide (CO) detectors mandatory in all residential buildings in the city.
-
Fatal crash claims 18-year-old Prince Albert man's life
A Prince Albert man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover earlier this week.
Regina
-
'Making it barrier-free': Regina city council moves ahead with amendments to meet density targets
Regina city council is moving ahead with some bylaw amendments to make it easier for developers to build homes in an attempt to meet its density intensification targets faster.
-
Tim Reid's future at REAL in the hands of future board of directors, mayor says
Mayor Sandra Masters says Tim Reid's future at Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is up to the future board of directors that will be appointed by city council.
-
Mitakuyé Owâs’ā Centre unveiled in Regina's former Municipal Justice Building
The location formerly known as Municipal Justice Building in Regina has received some massive renovations – including a new name – readying the site to begin its second life as a community centre.
Atlantic
-
No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company's bankruptcy: premier
Nova Scotia's premier says his government won't be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.
-
'We don’t take it lightly': N.B. town hikes property taxes over 10 per cent
Residents in the Town of Salisbury, N.B., will see a significant property tax rate hike in 2024.
-
P.E.I. hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak
The Kings County Memorial Hospital in P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its inpatient unit.
London
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested
After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
-
London Fire Department says goodbye to Captain Chris Bruinink
The London Fire Department said goodbye to one of its own Thursday.
-
Lake-enhanced 'snow-showers' expected Friday
A cold front is bringing a cold, northwest wind through the area on Friday and temperatures are set to fall. A travel advisory has been issued for Bruce County.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
Woman struck in serious collision in North Bay, road reopened but investigation continues
Gormanville Road in North Bay has reopened following a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Thursday.
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital becomes first in province to use AI screening technology for assessing low bone mineral density
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) is the first Ontario hospital to employ artificial intelligence (AI) screening technology for clinical use when it comes to assessing low bone mineral density (BMD).