Abbotsford couple to celebrate with fish and chips after $500K lottery win

An Abbotsford, B.C., couple are planning on celebrating a recent windfall with a fish and chips dinner, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.

Josephine Knipstrom won $500,000 on the Aug.13 Lotto Max draw, having split a Maxmillions prize with another winner in Ontario.

She sprung the news on her husband while he was eating a bowl of cereal.

“I walked into the kitchen and said, ‘I hope you’re sitting down.’ He was in shock. He had tears in his eyes!” Knipstrom recounted in a BCLC media release issued Monday.

Other than a celebratory fish and chips, and helping out her daughter and grandchildren, Knipstrom said she has no immediate plans with her winnings.

“I feel like it’s surreal; it has not yet set in,” she said of winning the lottery.

Knipstrom bought the winning ticket at the Petro Canada on Sumas Way and Marshall Road in Abbotsford.

According to the BCLC, British Columbians have won more than $97 million on Lotto Max tickets in 2024.

The odds of winning a $1-million Maxmillions prize are one in in 33,294,800.