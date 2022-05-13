B.C. mayor sanctioned for 'conduct unbecoming,' but the city isn't saying why

A British Columbia mayor breached her city's respectful workplace policy prompting a vote to censure her this week, according to council, but municipal officials aren't saying what she did wrong.

Council for the City of Langley voted earlier this week to issue a motion of censure and sanction against the city's mayor for "conduct unbecoming," it said in a statement Thursday.

Councillors said Mayor Val van den Broek breached a policy on respect in the workplace, as well as the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Guidelines and Policies.

As a result, the mayor's been kicked off some committees and councils until a new council is elected later this year.

Her appointment to the Fraser Health Municipal Advisory Council has been revoked, as well as to the Healthier Community Partnerships, Langley Christmas Bureau and Langley Christmas Wish Breakfast.

Van den Broek has also been removed from the Langley Immigration Partnership and the Youth Advisory Committee.

As for what she allegedly did to earn this censure, however, the council is keeping tight-lipped.

It said it took the matter "very seriously," and that these actions would not have been taken if the allegation was minor.

Councillors say the matter was investigated by a third party with experience in workplace law, and that "due process and procedural fairness were followed."

And the mayor was given the opportunity to respond to the unnamed allegations before any decision was made, council's statement said.

But the actual allegations are not named "due to confidentiality and applicable privacy legislation," it said.