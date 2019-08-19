Murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky recorded a "last will and testament" before killing themselves in a remote part of Manitoba, according to a newspaper report.

The RCMP shared about 30 seconds of the cellphone video with McLeod and Schmegelsky's families, an unnamed relative of one of the young men told Star Vancouver.

The clip reportedly shows the suspects saying goodbye and describing their last wishes for their remains.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the existence of the video. The B.C. RCMP declined to discuss the matter when contacted by CTV News on Monday, but said more information on the case would be released in the coming weeks.

CTV News contacted several of McLeod and Schmegelsky's family members as well, though none would comment on the report.

It's unclear whether the contents of the video could help investigators' understanding of what happened in the case, or answer some of the questions that have been lingering since the three victims turned up dead back in July.

Last week, one of Chynna Deese's brothers told The Canadian Press he doesn't expect the RCMP to provide a definitive explanation on why she and her partner, Lucas Fowler, were shot to death in B.C.'s north.

UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck was found dead days later.

The bodies of McLeod and Schmegelsky were found near the Nelson River on Aug. 8 following a weeks-long manhunt spanning several provinces. An autopsy confirmed they died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.