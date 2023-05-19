B.C. man who was denied boarding by Flair Airlines wins compensation

Travelers line up at a Flair Airlines counter at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on March 30, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) Travelers line up at a Flair Airlines counter at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on March 30, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener