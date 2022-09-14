B.C. man who lost luggage on flight he never took not entitled to extra compensation, tribunal rules
A B.C. man who argued he should receive more than the maximum compensation for lost luggage because he never actually boarded the flight on which it was lost has had his claim dismissed by the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal.
In the small claims decision issued Wednesday, CRT vice chair Shelley Lopez wrote that Justin Alexandre Duguay sought $5,000 from Flair Airlines for his lost suitcase and its contents, despite the fact that the airline had already paid him $2,300.
"Flair admits it lost the baggage," the decision reads. "It undisputedly paid Mr. Duguay $2,300 to resolve the claim, which it says is the maximum required under the Air Passenger Protection Regulation."
The decision does not specify where or when Duguay's flight was scheduled to depart, nor what his destination was. It says only that he provided his bag to a check-in agent, but was not assigned a seat and did not board the flight, leaving the airport in a taxi instead. The CRT decision does not indicate why he left.
Duguay argued that the APPR did not apply to him because he never checked in for the flight, and thus was not an "air passenger."
He didn't make this argument right away, however. In fact, he didn't make any submissions at all, "despite repeated reminders from CRT staff," until a final reply in response to Flair's evidence, according to Lopez.
The tribunal vice chair wrote that this "arguably prejudiced" Flair because it meant the airline didn't have the opportunity to respond to Duguay's assertion.
The lack of a counterargument from Flair didn't stop Lopez from rejecting Duguay's claim. She wrote that he had "cited no authority" in support of his assertion that the APPR did not apply to him, and that neither the APPR nor the Canada Transportation Act defines "passenger."
"In the absence of any authority to the contrary, as a matter of common sense I find the APPR applies to Mr. Duguay’s lost baggage claim," Lopez wrote. "I say this because it is undisputed the reason Mr. Duguay delivered the bag into Flair’s care was because Mr. Duguay was scheduled to be a passenger on Flair’s flight."
There was no evidence presented to suggest that Duguay told Flair's employee that he did not intend to fly when he handed over his bag, the vice chair added.
"In short, the bag was in Flair’s care because Mr. Duguay was scheduled as an air passenger," she wrote. "I find no reasonable basis to conclude that the APPR should not apply simply because Mr. Duguay unilaterally chose to leave the airport rather than take their flight."
Having found that the APPR applied, Lopez concluded that Duguay had already received the maximum compensation for his lost luggage, and dismissed the case.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's estate estimated at $657 million, here's who could share the fortune
While the Queen's will is not disclosed to the public, the Queen’s heir, King Charles III, will inherit the Royal Family’s private property, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, according to CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen.
What is the 'Stone of Destiny,' and what does it have to do with King Charles III's coronation?
The news that officials are preparing to transport a mysterious slab of sandstone to Westminster Abbey as a key part of King Charles III's crowning has left many wondering: just what is the Stone of Destiny?
King Charles III will be a different ruler than Queen Elizabeth II, House of Lords member says
Rumi Verjee, a British businessman, philanthropist and member of the House of Lords whose relationship with the new monarch goes back 40 years, says King Charles III will be a different ruler than his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
How Ethereum is set to reduce its energy consumption by more than 99.9 per cent
A huge shift is about to be underway for the second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency. Ethereum is set to change the way it validates its transactions that is expected to reduce energy consumption by 99.95 per cent.
U.S. mom ordered to apologize, pay restitutionafter telling daughter to hit sports opponent
A California mother must pay more than US$9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
Fall forecast: What to expect across Canada, according to experts
Meteorologists at the Weather Network, AccuWeather and Environment Canada agree: people across most of the country can expect higher-than-average temperatures and lower-than-average precipitation well into October.
Patagonia founder gives away company to help fight climate crisis
Yvon Chouinard, the billionaire founder of the outdoor apparel brand Patagonia, said on Wednesday he is giving away the company to a trust that will use its profit to fight the climate crisis.
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
Vancouver Island
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
-
Woman charged in Canada Day incident wanted B.C.-wide, Victoria police say
A woman charged with multiple crimes stemming from a traffic incident in Victoria on Canada Day is now wanted province-wide, and police are asking the public for help locating her.
-
'People don't feel safe': Nanaimo residents rally over concerns about downtown crime
Dozens of people attended a rally on the lawns of the Nanaimo Court House Wednesday morning to address their ever growing concerns about violence in the Harbour City. Several people spoke to the crowd about their experiences being victimized and the impacts it has had on them.
Calgary
-
'Terrible and expensive': Alberta's opposition lashes out against provincial police proposal
Alberta's opposition party says the plan to potentially replace the RCMP isn't thought through – and taxpayers will feel the heat because of it.
-
Albertans 18+ can book bivalent COVID-19 vaccine appointments next week
The new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Alberta starting next week, the province announced Wednesday afternoon. Albertans 18 and older can make appointments for the Moderna Spikevax booster starting Wednesday, Sept. 21.
-
Kenney says 'no' to holiday, but where do Calgary and area schools stand?
Alberta says Monday will be a 'provincial day of mourning,' but not a holiday.
Edmonton
-
Mother of accused in north Edmonton deadly attacks says family tried to seek help from mental-health system, police
The mother of a 25-year-old man who is accused of killing one Edmontonian and stabbing two others is offering her condolences to the victims and calling out the health and judicial systems who she says abandoned her family.
-
Parents in west Edmonton grateful for arrest in indecent exposure case
A 31-year-old man accused of following and watching females while masturbating in his car has been released from custody ahead of a court date, as some west Edmonton parents vow to keep pushing for justice in the case.
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a day of mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
Toronto
-
Average ER wait times in Ontario reach new yearly high in July
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room have reached levels not seen in the last year.
-
Toronto woman loses $4,000 to pickpocket on visit to France
A Toronto teacher said she was excited to travel to France to visit a friend this past July until she became the victim of a pickpocket on the Paris subway system.
-
‘We basically got to skip the entire line’: Toronto Pearson travellers can use this app when flying to the U.S.
Those travelling through Toronto Pearson International Airport to select U.S. destinations might be able to avoid long lines at customs by using this app.
Montreal
-
Text message campaign targets Quebec MP Alain Rayes, who left Conservative party
A member of Parliament who quit the Conservative caucus says Pierre Poilievre's office sent a text message to party members in his Quebec riding asking them to encourage him to resign.
-
Quebec election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
CTVNewsMontreal.ca has compiled a list of the major promises made by Quebec's five major political parties to help you decide how to cast your vote.
-
Montreal property values rose by a third in the past three years, report says
Montreal’s home values have skyrocketed by an average of 32.4 per cent across the island, according to the Agglomeration of Montreal’s municipal assessment roll for 2023-25.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba strikes deal with drugstore chain to supply free menstrual products
The Manitoba government plans to make millions of menstrual products available for free at schools, women's shelters and resource centres across the province.
-
'A Hail Mary pass': Councillor tries again to waive $20K fees for Osborne Village arson victim
A Winnipeg city councillor is making one more 'Hail Mary pass' to get the city to waive what she calls exorbitant fees for an Osborne Village arson victim looking to rebuild after a tragedy.
-
Extendicare Oakview Place licence under review amid abuse investigations
The operating licence of a Winnipeg care home where multiple residents were allegedly assaulted by two health-care aides is under review.
Saskatoon
-
First Nations Chiefs call for funding for self-administered policing
In the wake of the James Smith tragedy, the tribal council that represents James Smith Cree Nation and 11 other First Nations bands is laying the ground work for self-administered policing and improved safety measures.
-
RCMP locate teen sought in connection with North Battleford high school assault
Battleford RCMP issued a plea for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous.
-
Children now have access to a basketball and skateboard playground
The City of Prince Albert, in partnership with the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation, has officially opened the upgraded James Isbister Park.
Regina
-
'A hardship for everyone': Lack of spare drivers leads to bus route cancellation in rural Sask.
A lack of spare bus drivers has led to parents in rural Sask. to find their own transportation to and from school for their children.
-
Dillon Whitehawk, crime scene linked to Indian Mafia street gang: expert testimony
A Regina police officer has linked Dillon Whitehawk to a known street gang during testimony on day three of the murder trial.
-
Sask. RCMP find 3 dead in submerged vehicle
Three people have been found dead in submerged vehicle near Green Lake, Sask.
Atlantic
-
Unexpected holiday for Queen’s funeral met with confusion, concern in the Maritimes
The sudden and unexpected holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is being met by some confusion and concern in the Maritimes.
-
Few answers from Correctional Service of Canada over disappearance of convicted killer
There's still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry hears RCMP staffer deleted recording of controversial Lucki phone call
The RCMP is investigating what happened to the recording of a controversial meeting between top brass at RCMP headquarters and officials with the force in Nova Scotia days after the 2020 mass shooting.
London
-
Mayoral candidate Josh Morgan makes pitch for your vote
Josh Morgan outlined his vision for London in a weighty 23-page platform unveiled at a campaign event in front of supporters, four council colleagues and several council candidates on Wednesday.
-
'Driving like Fast and the Furious': Careless driving charge laid after south London crash
A 22-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a dramatic head-on crash along a busy shopping corridor on Tuesday night — and stunt driving is on the radar of police and city officials.
-
Two youths sent to hospital after stabbing incident in north London
Two youths were sent to hospital and one youth was arrested early Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing incident in the city’s north end, London police say.
Northern Ontario
-
New owners for low-income housing in North Bay
As of Friday, the Nipissing District Housing Corp. will be the new owners of Mackay Homes.
-
North Bay's Cory Marks continues to expand in the music and acting industry
North Bay's homegrown country and rock singer Cory Marks has a new song coming out Friday.
-
Opioid-related hospital visits spike in the Sault
Opioid surveillance in the Algoma District shows that the recent number of hospital visits is up and public health officials say people should be aware.
Kitchener
-
'They’ve lost their fear:' Burlington approves new measures after unprovoked coyote attacks
The City of Burlington is undertaking a series of measures to stem the number of coyote attacks on humans after six people were involved in unprovoked coyote attacks in recent weeks.
-
Police charge 54-year-old Kitchener woman in connection to April homicide
Waterloo regional police said they have charged a second person in connection to a homicide in April of this year.
-
Increased police presence in Kitchener neighborhood for weapons report
Waterloo regional police said there will be an increased police presence in the area Activa Avenue and Berry Moss Street in Kitchener on Wednesday evening.