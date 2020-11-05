NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- A New Westminster man has been arrested and charged after allegedly failing to follow quarantine orders once he returned to Canada from the United States.

Police in the city say 47-year-old Makhan Singh Parhar was ticketed late last month for violating the Quarantine Act after re-entering the country. But even after receiving the ticket, police say he kept leaving his house.

So, days later on Nov. 2, police arrested Parhar for "repeated violations under the Quarantine Act."

"Our priority is the safety of New Westminster residents," said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in a news release issued Thursday.

"Violations of the Quarantine Act put others at risk. Travellers are required to self-isolate for 14 days whether or not they have symptoms. This is something we take very seriously."

Police say Parhar has been charged with three counts of contravening a section of the Quarantine Act. He's currently still in custody.

Anyone who returns to Canada after international travel is required to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Starting later this month, international travellers whose final destination is in Canada will be required to submit details about their quarantine plan and contact information electronically through the ArriveCAN app before boarding a flight into the country.