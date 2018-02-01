

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. - An Abbotsford, B.C., man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter for the death in 2014 of Tarsem Dhaliwal.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 36-year-old Randeep Singh Match will return to court next month for sentencing.

Cpl. Frank Jang says Match pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter in January after being charged nearly four years earlier with Dhaliwal's murder.

The victim was last seen on Jan. 17, 2014, leaving his Surrey home to meet a friend.

Surrey RCMP found his body inside his car four days later and Match was charged several months later.

Jang says the guilty plea in the homicide investigation speaks to the efforts and dedication by police investigators involved in the case.