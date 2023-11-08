First-degree murder charge laid in 2022 Surrey shooting

VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    A B.C. man who is already in prison facing murder charges has been charged in another fatal shooting, according to authorities.

    Bryce Dallas Campbell was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced on Wednesday.

    He is accused of killing David Goldstein in April of 2022. Thirty-three-year-old Goldstein was critically injured when he was shot at a home on 24 Avenue and 152A Street and later died in hospital.

    Campbell is currently in custody, IHIT says, facing two charges of second-degree murder and one of attempted murder. Those charges stem from a daylight shooting at the South Surrey Athletic Park in July of 2022.

    "As both matters are before the Courts, no further information can be released," an IHIT spokesperson wrote in a media release.

    The BC Prosecution Service says the trial in that case has been scheduled to start in October of 2024.

    Police previously described both shootings as "targeted."

