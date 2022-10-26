B.C. man fined, banned from hunting after illegally killed deer found in garbage bag

A B.C. Conservation Officer Service truck is seen in this undated image. (BCCOS/Facebook) A B.C. Conservation Officer Service truck is seen in this undated image. (BCCOS/Facebook)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Montreal could break another temperature record Wednesday

    The exceptionally warm weather across southwestern Quebec continues on Wednesday, with Montreal poised to break another temperature record.The forecast high for Montreal on Wednesday is 23 C. That would be the warmest Oct. 26 on record, breaking the previous record of 21.5 C in 2012.

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener