B.C. man fined, banned from hunting after illegally killed deer found in garbage bag

Warning: This story contains a social media post with a photo some readers may find upsetting.

A B.C. man who was found with a dead deer in a garbage bag and two loaded guns in his truck has been fined and banned from hunting for one year, according to authorities.

The BC Conservation Officers Service posted a brief statement online Tuesday outlining the circumstances that led to charges in June of last year.

During a routine patrol near 100 Mile, in the Cariboo region, officers stopped two men and discovered the dead buck and weapons in the back seat. A court date was set for Monday, but the BCCOS said a deal with Crown counsel has resolved the matter.

"The male that shot the deer pleaded guilty to hunting and killing wildlife out of season, and to possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle," the Twitter post said. It added that the penalty was a $2,500 fine and a one-year ban on hunting or "accompanying other hunters" and that the weapons and "all wildlife" were forfeited.

While hunting mule deer is legal in British Columbia, these two men were doing so in a time and place where it was not "open season." A licence is also required, which costs $33, and there are "bag limits" on the number of animals each hunter is allowed to kill, including specific limits for bucks.