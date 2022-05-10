B.C. man denied $5,000 payout after speaker fell on him at SkyTrain station: CRT decision

Columbia SkyTrain Station in New Westminster is seen in this undated image from Google Maps. Columbia SkyTrain Station in New Westminster is seen in this undated image from Google Maps.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener