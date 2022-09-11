B.C. man convicted in 1978 murder of 12-year-old girl loses appeal
Warning: This story contains disturbing details.
A B.C. man convicted of the 1978 murder of Monica Jack, a 12-year-old Indigenous girl, has lost his appeal.
Garry Taylor Handlen was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 – more than 40 years after Jack, who was a member of the Lower Nicola Indian Band, was last seen riding her bike toward her home on the Quilchena reserve near Merritt.
The B.C. Court of Appeal dismissed his attempt to have his conviction overturned on Friday and details of the decision were posted online. Handlen argued that some of the evidence presented during his trial, including his confession, should have been ruled inadmissible.
THE CASE
Jack was reported missing by her mother on May 7, 1978, and news of the girl's disappearance was broadcast by the local radio station. That day, Jack's brother found her bicycle on an embankment on Highway 5. The court heard that witnesses who lived nearby provided statements where they described seeing a truck and trailer in the area and hearing someone "cry out."
At trial, the jury heard that Handlen has was first identified and interviewed one month after Jack was reported missing. A conviction for rape in 1975, his ownership of a truck and trailer, and his questioning in the murder of another young girl were all factors that made him a suspect.
"Despite some contact between the police and Mr. Handlen in the 1980s and 1990s, investigation into Monica’s murder appears to have largely gone cold," the appeal court wrote.
It would be another 17 years before Jack's remains were found by forestry crews doing a controlled burn "in a remote area off a logging road," the appeal court decision says.
"The investigation did not progress for many years."
THE CONFESSION
The investigation into Handlen was revived in November of 2013 when an undercover operation was launched. Handlen was 67 at the time. These so-called a "Mr. Big" stings are designed to produce confessions.
"For many years, Canadian police forces have conducted undercover operations designed to gain the trust of suspects and entice them into a fictitious criminal organization," the appeal court decision explained.
"Once so entrenched, the undercover police officers elicit a confession to the crime they are investigating."
Handlen's confession came in November of 2014 after undercover officers told him DNA evidence had been found to link him to Jack's killing.
"Among other things, he said that he remembered 'picking up a broad. Having sex and then I just lost it for some reason. I think I strangled her. I am not sure.' He said he knew that Monica was “Native” and agreed that she could have been 11 or 12 years old. He said he “left her someplace,'" a summary of the confession reads.
"He was positive he strangled her, burned her clothing, and threw her body behind a log."
Handlen also confessed to killing 11-year-old Kathryn Hebert during the course of this Mr. Big operation. Hebert went missing in 1975 near Abbotsford. While Handlen was charged in that murder alongside Jack's, the confession was not admitted into evidence and the prosecution did not proceed.
The appeal court noted that Handlen's argument on appeal about the confession was the same one that he made during his pre-trial motion to have it tosed, namely that he "he made it all up" based on media reports and details the police revealed when they questioned him.
THE DECISION
The court's decision to dismiss the appeal spans 112 pages, detailing the legal arguments Handlen's defence made about why four witness statements and the confession should not have been allowed into evidence by the trial judge. Ultimately, the appeal court found there was no legal error made.
When handing down a life sentence in 2019, Justice Austin Cullen addressed Handlen directly.
"This particular crime is among the worst of its kind, and you are among the worst of offenders," he said. "You ripped away the life of a young girl. You deprived her family of a daughter. Her disappearance and death brought only misery to those who knew her best and loved her most."
'SEEMINGLY ENDLESS DISAPPEARANCES'
The Union of BC Indian Chiefs posted a brief statement on social media saying the organization stands with the family and all families impacted by the ongoing "genocide" of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
When the appeal was heard in January of this year, UBCIC released a statement from Jack's mother Madeline Lanaro, who said she is haunted by similarities between her daughter's case and so many others.
"I see seemingly endless disappearances of females on the news who were innocently doing their own thing, but they don’t come home. What has happened to them? Some girls are found, and some are not, much like Monica who has been gone from us for over 40 years," she wrote.
"Today, we have too many of our young daughters gone because of someone like Handlen … For those of you whose loved ones are still missing or murdered, it’s true that there is no remedy for the loss, but I encourage you to dig deep in yourself and your community and draw on your courage to fight for the justice they deserve. It’s the least I could do for my Monica.”
The RCMP estimates that between 70,000 and 80,000 people are reported missing each year in Canada, and says that most are found within seven days.
The most recent data available is from 2020. At that time, B.C. had the highest number of missing adult reports per capita at 239 per 100,000 people.
Indigenous women and girls are disproportionately represented in these reports.
According to the Assembly of First Nations, 11 per cent of female missing people are Indigenous, despite Indigenous people only making up about 4.3 per cent of the population of Canada. The current data is believed to underrepresent the scale of the issue, the AFN says.
The RCMP said Indigenous women represent 10 per cent of cases in which a woman has been missing for at least 30 days, a statistic based on a 2015 report. Of those women, many were identified as missing "due to 'unknown' circumstances or foul play was suspected."
With files from CTV News' Kendra Mangione
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
Ukraine shows military capabilities, but Russia 'can still hit back hard': military analyst
In what some are calling the biggest battlefield victory for Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia, Ukrainian troops have succeeded in reclaiming swaths of territory from the Russian side in recent days. But a military analyst is warning that doesn't mean the end for Russia.
Ukraine pushes big counteroffensive as war marks 200 days
As the war in Ukraine marked 200 days on Sunday, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive that has dealt a heavy blow to Russia.
Putin, Macron trade blame over Ukraine nuclear plant security
The presidents of Russia and France held talks on Sunday regarding safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin blaming Ukrainian forces while Emmanuel Macron pointed the finger at Russian troops.
Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv's forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops out of swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast and south.
First the win, now the work: What Pierre Poilievre has to do next as new Tory leader
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
Charest says Conservatives need to unify, but he's returning to private sector
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he will return to working in the private sector after losing the Conservative party leadership race to Pierre Poilievre.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
'He really liked helping people': Family of slain Nanaimo man speaks out
The family of the 29-year-old man fatally stabbed by a stranger in a Nanaimo park last week has issued a statement condemning the "random violence" by "thugs" that led to his death.
-
Wildfire smoke on Vancouver Island expected to clear Sunday night
Smoky skies from wildfires burning in the U.S. and the B.C. mainland continued on Vancouver Island Sunday, but relief was on the way.
-
CRD approves acquisition of new community park space in Otter Point
A 23.5-hectare parcel of undeveloped land in Otter Point is now a community park, the Capital Regional District announced Friday.
Calgary
-
Canada's top country music artists return to Calgary for CCMA awards show
Canada's top country artists will be honoured in Calgary Sunday as the Canadian Country Music Association awards return to town for the 10th time.
-
For Queen Elizabeth II, Balmoral estate was a place to 'be normal'
When the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's body pulled out of the gates of Balmoral Castle on Sunday, it marked the monarch's final departure from a personal sanctuary where she could shed the straitjacket of protocol and ceremony for a few weeks every year.
-
Firefighters respond to Sunday afternoon structure fire in northeast Calgary
Calgary fire crews were called to a structure fire Sunday afternoon in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
'They paid the supreme price': Edmonton firefighters honour 4 new line-of-duty deaths
Active and retired Edmonton Fire Rescue Services members honoured firefighters who had died as a result of their job at a memorial on Sunday.
-
First the win, now the work: What Pierre Poilievre has to do next as new Tory leader
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
-
'So generous': Ukrainian family in Alberta gifted SUV
A Ukrainian family that moved to Alberta in May will be able to get around much easier now.
Toronto
-
Actress Anna Kendrick gets stuck in Toronto elevator hours before TIFF appearance
A-list celeb Anna Kendrick has a good excuse if she shows up late for her TIFF appearance tonight. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, the award-wining American actress posted a light-hearted video of herself stuck in a packed elevator on Instagram.
-
Couple hosts wedding at Cinnabon in downtown Toronto mall
A Toronto couple hosted their wedding ceremony at what they call an “iconic location” in the city – the Cinnabon in Dufferin Mall.
-
Shot fired at music festival, no injuries reported, Toronto police say
Toronto police say a shot was fired at a music festival over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Liberals' hold on Laval and Montreal slipping fast, Conservatives on the rise: polls
Polls continue to project the downward spiral of the Quebec Liberals with the party that won four of six elections since the turn of the century now looking to lose around 10 seats in Montreal and Laval.
-
In Quebec, the Queen's death raises questions about future of the monarchy in Canada
The mixed reactions in Quebec to the death of Queen Elizabeth II highlight the province’s complex relationship with the monarchy.
-
Eric Duhaime says he doesn't deny past controversial statements on women
It's difficult to say what would happen to women and women's issues under a Conservative Quebec government led by Éric Duhaime for one simple reason: he has not made any electoral commitments in this area.
Winnipeg
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
ManyFest draws thousands to Winnipeg’s downtown
Winnipeg's largest street festival returned to the city's core marking an important step in downtown Winnipeg's post-lockdown recovery.
-
'The most fatal disease': Walk of Hope raises money for ovarian cancer research
More than 300 people got out to Kildonan Park Sunday morning to join in the fight against ovarian cancer.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP ask for assistance in locating man facing over 10 charges
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kurt Bloomfield, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, as well as multiple other charges.
-
Fire departments across Sask. commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day
Fire departments from across Saskatchewan took to social media on Sunday to commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day.
-
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP ask for assistance in locating man facing over 10 charges
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kurt Bloomfield, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, as well as multiple other charges.
-
Fire departments across Sask. commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day
Fire departments from across Saskatchewan took to social media on Sunday to commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day.
-
'You don't have to do this alone': World Suicide Prevention Day in Regina highlights mental health supports
'You don’t have to do this alone.' That was the message that was reiterated on Saturday as Journey to Hope in Regina set up an event for World Suicide Prevention Day.
Atlantic
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Pat Stay homicide
Halifax police have charged a man with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of battle rapper Pat Stay earlier this month.
London
-
A 'hoppy' discovery: Londoner finds a live frog in a sealed package of salad
A simple trip to the grocery store, led to a 'hoppy' discovery for a London woman
-
'We have to lock the door'; Business owners in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. taking security and safety concerns to council
Downtown business owners in St. Thomas, Ont. say they are "fed up" with the problems related to homelessness, drug addiction and mental health in the city’s core.
-
Suspect arrested in relation to arson outside of a London church
Police say a fire outside of a church was intentionally set Friday evening
Northern Ontario
-
Morning shooting upsets First Nation community on Manitoulin
On Sunday Sept. 11, in the morning, there was a shooting in Pinewood Park in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island.
-
'Grower Program' participants parade their lambs at the Timmins Fall Fair
The Timmins Fall Fair returned this weekend after a hiatus due to the pandemic and it was bigger than ever.
-
Daycare on Manitoulin Island prepares to close temporarily affecting 25 children
The Assiginack Child Care Centre located in the small community of Manitowaning, on Manitoulin Island, is closing its doors for at least a month due to a staffing shortage.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Cambridge house fire under investigation
The occupants of a Cambridge home have been displaced after a fire broke out at the building Sunday.
-
Former OPP commissioner weighs in after Brantford police break down wrong door
The Brantford Police Service says it’s working to determine how officers knocking down a door for a drug investigation ended up at the wrong home.
-
Kitchener pool goes to the dogs
There were plenty of wagging tails at Kiwanis Park in Kitchener on Sunday as the local humane society hosted its popular “Splash and Dash” fundraiser.