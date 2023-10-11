B.C. man charged in 'ghost gun' manufacturing investigation
British Columbia's anti-gang enforcement unit says it has secured criminal charges against a man who is wanted in connection with the manufacture of so-called "ghost guns."
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. opened an investigation in December 2021 into the illegal manufacture of firearms in the Thompson-Okanagan region.
On Oct. 10, 2023, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved multiple charges against 31-year-old Heffley Creek resident Adrian Picketts-Yoxall. (CFSEU-BC)
Police executed a search warrant the following month at a home in Heffley Creek, north of Kamloops, where investigators allegedly seized 3D-printed gun parts, a 3D printer, body armour, a tactical shotgun, and various magazines and ammunition.
On Tuesday, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved multiple charges against 31-year-old Heffley Creek resident Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, the CFSEU-BC said in a news release.
The agency said Picketts-Yoxall faces two counts of firearms manufacturing and one count each of possession of a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.
Picketts-Yoxall remains at large, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.
CFSEU-BC spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny says ghost guns, which are created without serial numbers, making them difficult to trace, are a "major focus" for police in B.C. and across Canada.
"CFSEU-BC is working closely with its partners across the province to investigate and disrupt the people and groups who may seek to illegally make and sell firearms," she added.
