A Salmon Arm man is accused of detonating bombs and robbing two banks in Edmonton.

The first incident happened at an RBC on Sept. 19, 2018. Edmonton Police Service said an improvised explosive device was set off just as two armoured car guards were entering the lobby.

The guards were not seriously hurt and no money was taken, they said.

Three months later, a second attack happened at a Scotiabank.

Like the first attack, EPS said two armoured vehicle guards were seriously injured as they were entering the lobby on Dec. 13. There were two explosions, causing one of the guards to suffer hearing loss.

This time, shortly after the second blast, the suspect took off with a bag full of cash. Police would not disclose the exact amount.

On Tuesday, EPS announced they had arrested Justin Byron, 38, at Edmonton International Airport on March 4.

Shortly after the arrest, police in both Edmonton and Salmon Arm raided his Shuswap acreage, finding evidence, which police said, led them to believe he may have been planning more attacks.

“We believe this arrest has prevented that next attack,” Staff Sgt. Rob Mills told reporters Tuesday. “Based on some exhibits we found in his residence in B.C. and based on his behaviour when he was in Edmonton.”

Those living in the rural area near Salmon Arm said Byron has been renting the acreage since last fall and no one has met him.

Neighbours said news of the arrest is shocking.

“It’s pretty alarming,” said Dani Goldenthal. “There were some concerns as we were driving down there to the school bus because the police were there for a couple of days.”

Police said they are unsure why he had targeted banks in Edmonton, adding he lived in a town nearby some years ago.

Byron has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of attempted robbery, four counts of using an explosive device, two counts of possession of an explosive material, four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of disguise with intent in connection with the cases.