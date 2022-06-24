B.C. lottery winner will share $2M prize with her family

B.C. lottery winner will share $2M prize with her family

Ingeborg Boucher is shown in an image from BCLC. Ingeborg Boucher is shown in an image from BCLC.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener