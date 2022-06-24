B.C. lottery winner will share $2M prize with her family

A newly made multimillionaire says she plans to split her prize with family members.

Ingeborg Boucher won $2 million earlier this month – the jackpot in the June 1 BC/49 draw.

The resident of Abbotsford said she was shaking when she realized she'd matched all six numbers.

She called her daughter and texted her son, who was asleep at the time, then checked her ticket again the next day to be sure.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, she had a "group of onlookers" cheering for her as she confirmed her win at a grocery store kiosk.

Boucher, who regularly plays the lottery, said she plans to share her prize with her family members.

She'll also use the money to treat herself to trips to Bora Bora and Hawaii.

According to BCLC, residents of the province have won more than $11 million in prizes from this particular draw this year.

But the odds of winning big, like Boucher did, are one in 13,983,816.