B.C. issues order to ration gasoline amid storm-related supply problems

Vancouver -

The B.C. government has issued an order limiting the amount of gas available for purchase by the general public in the Lower Mainland and other parts of the province amid an ongoing supply shortage linked to the recent storm.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced Friday that drivers in the southwestern part of the province, including Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast, will be limited to 30 litres of fuel per visit to gas stations.

The purpose is to ensure emergency vehicles and essential vehicles can continue to operate as needed while highways and roads are cleared and repaired.

Officials in B.C. will give another update Friday on the flooding situation in the province, and may reveal more details on the state-of-emergency orders.

Public Safety Minister and deputy premier Mike Farnworth is expected to speak alongside the ministers of transportation and agriculture.

The group is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing flood response, after severe rain sent mud, rocks and trees onto roadways on Sunday and Monday and forced multiple communities to be under evacuation order.

On Wednesday, Premier John Horgan put the province under a state of emergency because of the flooding.

Calling a state of emergency gives the province extra powers under the Emergency Program Act. These states also allow the province to make payments or grants to local authorities, implement emergency plans, acquire or use personal property necessary to respond to an emergency, control or prohibit travel and order evacuations, among other things.

On Thursday, Farnworth hinted that travel restrictions are coming under the state of emergency, though no details were given.

Farnworth said the order won't look anything like the one implemented earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which broadly limited travel between the province's health authority regions. Instead, it will apply to storm-affected highways and routes that are gradually reopened in a limited capacity.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Kendra Mangione