B.C. home struck by lightning, sparking electrical fire

A neighbourhood in Ladysmith, B.C, got the shock of a lifetime when a bolt a lightning struck a home late Sunday afternoon.

"We jumped a thousand feet in the air," says Ingrid Dilschneider, a neighbour who saw, heard and felt the bolt hit her neighbour's house. "This huge crack and then this huge light and the vibration throughout the whole house."

No one was home when the lightning struck the house, but a few minutes later Dilschneider saw smoke and rushed over, banging on the doors and windows.

"I saw the smoke coming out of the attic very heavily and I could smell the electrical," says Dilschneider.

She called 911 and Ladysmith Fire Rescue arrived moments later. Firefighters had also heard and felt the lightning strike.

"When we heard a big crack and then the pager went off, we assumed it was something like that," says deputy fire chief Matt Rickett.

The fire department was able to put out the fire quickly. A fire inspector confirmed Tuesday that lightning did, in fact, strike the home, which is a rare occurrence.

In Rickett's 22 years of service, he doesn't recall ever responding to house that was struck by lightning.

"I think this is the first one I've ever responded to in our area," he said.

The lightning ended up frying all the electrical service inside the home and melted a vent cover. It also took out the internet and phone service in the whole neighbourhood.

"It blew one guy's TV and he had to buy a brand new TV," said Dilscheider.

The homeowners are staying with family and expect to be displaced for some time during the remediation work.