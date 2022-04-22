B.C. hockey community remembers Guy Lafleur as 'class guy' on and off the ice
Back in 2000, Richmond resident Mark Babins checked a major item off his lifelong bucket list by attending Montreal Canadiens fantasy camp. It was there where he met several of his childhood idols, including Guy Lafleur.
“One of the funniest guys I’ve ever met and one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met,” Babins said of Lafleur, speaking to CTV News via Zoom from Mexico. “We just hit it off. We became like best buds of that week.”
So when news struck of Lafleur’s passing Friday, the lifelong Habs fan says he lost more than just a hockey hero.
“I was more emotional than I thought because he was just kind of a guy you meet, and he felt instantly as your friend,” said an emotional Babins.
Former Vancouver Canuck Dave Babych also has fond memories of the Hockey Hall of Famer. Babych grew up watching Lafleur, then played against him several times throughout his career. Babych says his favourite memory of Lafleur is when they briefly teamed up while playing for Team Canada at the 1981 Canada Cup.
“When you meet somebody and you get to know them, sometimes you’re crushed when you meet them because they might not be what you expect,” said Babych, 10 years younger than Lafleur. “But he was such a good guy, just such a class guy.”
“Well he was definitely a superstar,” said Dennis Kearns, former Canucks defenceman from 1971-81. “Playing with Jacques Lemaire and Steve Shutt, they were a wonderful line. He was one of the all-time greats.”
Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau was also asked about playing against Lafleur.
“I remember playing against Guy and almost being enamoured watching him more than playing against him,” said Boudreau at his daily Canucks press conference Friday. “When he wound up inside the blue line and his hair was just waiving back and forth, you could tell how fast he was going and he was almost impossible to stop.”
Babych adds that Lafleur will be remembered as one of the iconic figures of the game both on and off the ice.
“A lot of great people in hockey but then there’s those ones with that kind of aura around them, he certainly was one of them.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach makes Canadian history with 14th win
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach has made history after winning more games than any previous Canadian contestant.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Bank of Canada rate hike not expected to impact credit card interest rates, expert says
With Canada’s annual inflation reaching its highest point in more than 30 years, interest rates could rise faster and higher, making mortgages and bank loans more costly. Credit cards, however, are generally not expected to be impacted by rate hikes.
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
A massive catapult-like device could soon sling satellites into space
NASA is testing a massive catapult-like device aimed at tossing small satellites into orbit.
Vancouver Island
-
Federal and provincial governments promise $30.5M for B.C. salmon support
On Friday, the federal and provincial governments promised millions of dollars to support struggling pacific salmon along the B.C. coast.
-
Inspectors reviewing potential cases of avian flu in Cowichan Valley
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is looking into the potential presence of an avian flu that's appeared in chickens in other areas of Canada and may be in the Cowichan Valley.
-
'It's shameful': First Nation shocked by B.C.'s decision not to amend case based on new policy
The lawyer for a B.C. First Nation challenging the province in a land rights trial says the government's decision not to adjust the case based on its own new litigation directives “undermines the process of reconciliation.”
Calgary
-
Man killed, woman suffers critical injures in plane crash west of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport on Friday.
-
Strathmore RCMP charge two in stolen credit card incident
A 44-year-old Calgary man faces charges after Strathmore RCMP officers caught him after he tried to use several stolen credit cards at a local business.
-
Another day of record-breaking spring snow in Calgary
Calgary was hit with another record snowfall on Friday.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal feud battering Alberta’s governing party took a new twist after one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers went on Twitter and compared United Conservative backbench critics to clowns.
-
'Waiting too long for care': Walk-in health clinic wait times in Alberta drop as ER waits continue surging
While a new study shows the average wait time for a walk-in health clinic in Alberta is the lowest across the country, emergency department wait times are soaring.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospiltizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
-
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting teen at Markham mall turns himself in to police
A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a mall in Markham has turned himself in, York Regional Police said.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
Montreal
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Quebec hopes to honour Guy Lafleur with national funeral; may rename highway to Outaouais
The Quebec government has not one but several measures planned to honour Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who Premier François Legault described as one of his childhood idols and "an artist" on ice. It's considering renaming Highway 50 to the Outaouais, where he grew up, for him.
-
'I just miss my buddy': Guy Lafleur's teammates reflect on a legendary career
On Friday, news broke that Lafleur passed away after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old. His death sent shockwaves through the hockey community, especially his former teammates, who watched Lafleur grow into the hockey great he turned out to be.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba pharmacies will soon offer Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill
Manitobans will soon have expanded access to Pfizer's antiviral pill to combat COVID-19. A spokesperson for Shared Health told CTV News in a statement Friday that the provincial government is working to make the drug available through pharmacies.
-
Winnipeg man charged after two children under 10 sexually assaulted at unlicensed home daycare
Disturbing allegations have come to light surrounding an unlicensed home daycare where the Winnipeg Police Service said two children under 10 were sexually assaulted.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation
Hudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
Saskatoon
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Saskatoon murder trial: Accused allegedly wore victim's Hugo Boss jacket after he was killed
The man accused in the death of Richard Fernuk may have been captured on on surveillance video wearing his suit jacket.
-
Increasing booster uptake as Sask. long-term care homes grapple with outbreaks: health offical
As long-term care homes grabble with COVID outbreaks, a senior health official says boosters are critical to keep the most vulnerable people safe.
Regina
-
Another powerful storm incoming for southeast Sask.
The southeast corner of Saskatchewan can’t catch a break as it braces for another Colorado Low to arrive over the weekend.
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
'It was a no brainer': Grayson group commits to opening community’s first daycare
The southeastern Saskatchewan community of Grayson will be welcoming its first fully licensed daycare this September.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
-
N.B.'s Horizon Health will remain in red level, maintain masks and visitor restrictions for a while yet
The CEO of Horizon Health Network in New Brunswick says there will be measures that will never go back to the way they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
Lights Out London: One simple step to help thousands of migrating birds
It couldn’t get much easier to assist tens-of-thousands of migrating birds that are passing through our region this spring — turn off your unnecessary lights.
-
Students asked to make anti-abortion posters in Woodstock school sparks outrage
A Catholic elementary school in Woodstock, Ont. is under scrutiny after assigning their grade 8 students to make anti-abortion posters as part of a class assignment.
-
Four people arrested after allegedly damaging, stealing from vehicles
Four people who allegedly smashed windows and stole from multiple vehicles parked outside a Horwick business were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a field.
Northern Ontario
-
FedNor provides $3.8M for tourism sector in northeastern Ontario
The Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario is spending $3.8 million on four initiatives in northeastern Ontario to support the tourism industry.
-
Sudbury drop-in centre receives operational funding for another year
The drop-in centre at the Samaritan Centre has received funding to operate for another year.
-
Emergency calls increasing in downtown Sault Ste. Marie
The Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Service wants to relocate some of its ambulance fleet to the downtown core.
Kitchener
-
'We’re not animals': Calls for porta-potties at growing homeless encampment in Kitchener
Residents of a growing homeless encampment in north Kitchener are calling on the Region of Waterloo for help addressing a lack of basic sanitation facilities at the site, but the region says it's not that simple.
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospiltizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
-
Waterloo statistics prof dunks on Tim’s Roll Up To Win – again
After cracking the Roll Up to Win code in 2020, Michael Wallace is tackling the since revamped online contest again this year.