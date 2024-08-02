B.C. hikers urged to prepare for backcountry after 3 rescues in 3-hour span: RCMP

Mounties are warning hikers to be prepared before heading into the backcountry after responding to a number of calls in just a three-hour span in the Fraser Valley.

In a news release Friday, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said Chilliwack RCMP were called to three separate calls for lost or overdue hikers on July 25.

The first call came in around 1:15 p.m., with a distress alert from Garmin International regarding hikers who were lost in foggy conditions on Mount Slesse.

RCMP said search and rescue crews were deployed and the hikers were airlifted to safety.

Shortly after, at 2:10 p.m., Mounties said they received an SOS message from two lost hikers near Lindeman Lake.

There were conflicting messages about injuries that led to rescuers launching a helicopter to reach the two women off the mountain.

The pair had minimal injuries and were released to B.C. Emergency Health Services for care.

"The two hikers were lost and not adequately prepared for their hike," Mounties said in the release.

Finally, RCMP received a third report at approximately 4 p.m. about some overdue hikers in the Flora Lake summit area.

Search and rescue crews confirmed that the hikers' vehicle was not at the trailhead parking lot.

"The hikers were located and found to be safe, though they had not properly researched and planned their trip, causing their delay," Mounties added.

RCMP are sharing the following tips for hikers to properly prepare for their backcountry trips:

Research and familiarize: RCMP recommend familiarizing yourself with the destination you plan on visiting and to read up on weather conditions beforehand;

Proper clothing and footwear: Wear or carry suitable clothing and proper footwear. Dress in layers to regulate body temperature and adjust to sudden weather changes;

Communication: Be aware of cell and satellite coverage in the area. Cell service may be limited due to highway corridors or impacted by mountains blocking the signal. Mounties also suggest ensuring your phone is fully charged and to carry an extra battery pack;

Wildlife awareness: Know which animals are in the area and how to react if you encounter them;

Know your limits: RCMP said hikers should only attempt trails based on their personal fitness levels in order to avoid injury and exhaustion.

"We are grateful that no injuries occurred and that all hikers were safely rescued. However, these incidents highlight the importance of being thoroughly prepared before heading into the backcountry," said Staff Sgt. Grant Floris in the release. "Proper planning and preparation can make all the difference in ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience."