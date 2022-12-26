B.C. highways impacted by avalanche risks, fog, flooding

Warming temperatures across much of British Columbia are creating new challenges on major highways.

On Monday morning, roads in and around Whistler were impacted by areas of flooding, with sections of Highway 99 at times operating with only one lane of alternating traffic.

Images on social media also showed some minor flooding through the town centre.

In a statement, the Resort Municipality of Whistler asked drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and use winter tires.

“Municipal crews are laying down anti-slip materials and ensuring all culverts and drains are clear of snow and debris,” the statement said, in part. “Please expect minor delays.”

The shift from snow to rain also made for some dangerous conditions in the alpine areas. Some gondolas stayed closed Monday, the resort also warning visitors that avalanche control teams were carrying out essential work.

Guest uploading and opening delays this morning due to high winds and heavy rain. Expecting a heavily reduced terrain package with many lifts on standby.



Read our latest update for more info: https://t.co/n5RpA3878R — Whistler Blackcomb (@WhistlerBlckcmb) December 26, 2022

Jim Lorree, search manager with North Shore Rescue, said there was an “elevated risk” for avalanches across many parts of the province.

“Sea to Sky in particular has a high hazard in the alpine, they did actually see a few larger size avalanches over the last couple of days,” Lorree said, adding the recent rain is creating unstable snowpacks.

“It adds additional weight to the snowpack and there are layers in the snowpack that rain can start to break it down and the snowpack can’t handle that weight, it’ll start to slide.”

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon was closed Monday due to avalanche debris, as was Highway 3 through the Kootenay Pass.

REMINDER - ⛔CLOSED - #BCHwy1 in the #FraserCanyon due to avalanche hazard, assessment in progress, please avoid the area and expect delays. Estimated opening time unavailable. #HopeBC #BostonBar — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 26, 2022

Highway 99 north of Pemberton was also closed overnight for avalanche control, it reopened Monday morning.

The province is warning of “hazardous conditions” through the Southern Interior. Drivers are urged to avoid non-essential travel until Tuesday.