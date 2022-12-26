B.C. highways impacted by avalanche risks, fog, flooding

Czechs stun Canada 5-2 at world juniors

Jaroslav Chemeler and Matous Mensik scored 33 seconds apart during a five-minute power play as Czechia stunned Canada 5-2 in the opener for both countries at the world junior men's hockey championship Monday.

