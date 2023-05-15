B.C. heat wave: Dozens of daily temperature records broken across the province

The heat wave that gripped much of the West Coast over the weekend saw more than 30 daily temperature records broken across British Columbia Sunday.

While the hot weather is expected to stick around at least one more day, here are the preliminary new daily maximum temperature records:

Abbotsford

New: 33.6 C

Old: 32.8 C set in 1973

Agassiz

New: 34.5 C

Old: 33.3 C set in 1912

Bella Bella

New: 30.7 C

Old : 26 C set in 2016

Blue River

New: 30.9 C

Old: 29.6 C set in 1993

Burns Lake

New: 30.4 C

Old: 29.4 C set in 1973

Cache Creek

New: 34.2 C

Old: 33.9 C set in 2018

Clearwater area

New: 33.9 C

Old 33.3 C set in 1924

Clinton

New: 28.3 C

Old: 28.1 C set in 2018

Comox

New: 31.9 C

Old: 25.6 C set in 1949

Dawson Creek

New: 31.1 C

Old: 29.4 C set in 1973

Estevan Point

New: 23.7 C

Old: 21.1 C set in 1973

Hope

New: 34.9 C

Old: 32.8 C set in 1973

Kelowna

New: 31.9 C

Old: 30.2 C set in 2018

Lillooet

New: 34.9 C

Old: 33.3 C set in 1924

Lytton

New: 34.8 C

Old: 33.9 C set in 1973

Mackenzie

New: 30.7 C

Old: 28.3 C set in 1973

Malahat

New: 28.9 C

Old: 26.7 C set in 2018

Nakusp

New: 29.1 C

Old: 28.1 C set in 1993

Nelson

New: 29.9 C

Old: 29.4 C set in 1912

Pemberton

New: 35 C

Old: 34 C set in 2018

Pitt Meadows

New: 32.3 C

Old: 32.2 C set in 1973

Port Hardy

New: 26.3 C

Old: 25.6 C set in 1973

Powell River

New: 29.5 C

Old: 27.8 C set in 1973

Revelstoke

New: 31.7 C

Old 31.1 C set in 1939

Sechelt

New: 30.5 C

Old: 26.7 C set in 1973

Squamish

New: 35.8 C

Old: 29.2 C set in 2018

Vernon

New: 31.6 C

Old: 30 C set in 1924

Victoria Harbour

New: 30.7 C

Old: 27.8 C set in 1912

West Vancouver

New: 31.7 C

Old: 27.6 C set in 2018

Whistler

New: 31.1 C

Old: 28.9 C set in 1973

White Rock

New: 29.3 C

Old: 26.1 C set in 1939

Yoho National Park area

New: 28.6 C

Old: 26.7 C set in 1924

The hot weather will persist Monday, rising 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal.

Overnight lows will be five to 10 degrees above what is normally experienced this time of year.

The South Coast will have a brief break from the heat as cooler marine air and low cloud pushes in Monday night and Tuesday.

Daytime highs will then be mid to high 20s, about five degrees cooler than the days prior.

Temperatures will rebound higher again on Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada warns that elevated temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

“While the developing heat may result in daily temperature records being broken, it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the ‘heat dome’ of late June 2021,” wrote ECCC in an advisory Monday morning.