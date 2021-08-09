VANCOUVER -- Health officials are reducing the length of time between first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses for B.C. residents.

The announcement came Monday in a vaccine update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The change means that people will be invited to get their second dose 28 days after their first dose, instead of after 49 days.

Henry said the change comes in the hopes of curbing multiple pockets of COVID-19 outbreaks, particularly in the restaurant and hospitality industry in the Interior and among young people.

“We've made this change to help protect those people particularly living in regions with outbreaks,” Henry said.

However, for those that aren’t working in high-risk industries or living in high-transmission zones, Henry recommends waiting 49 days to get a second dose because studies suggest the long-term immunity is higher when you wait a bit longer.



Over the coming days, the province will send out invites for second doses to 170,000 people.

Eighty-two per cent of B.C. residents over the age of 12 have received one vaccine, and 70.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“You’re going to see a decline in the number of people who are partially vaccinated,” Dix said.

Dix also said that anyone who wants a first dose of the vaccine can now just walk in to a vaccine clinic without an appointment.

“In some ways, every day is now walk-in Wednesday,” Dix said, referring to last week’s event that invited people to walk into their local vaccine clinic without making an appointment.

The percentage of people under 50 who are vaccinated in the Interior Health and Northern Health regions is lower than those in the same age range in Metro Vancouver, Dix said.

“That’s why we're putting so much effort in Interior health and Northern Health.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.