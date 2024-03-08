B.C. government will help Vancouver abolish elected park board in 'next legislative session,' Eby says

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim's plan to dissolve the city's elected Board of Parks and Recreation has won the backing of the B.C. government, though it will still be months before provincial legislation allowing the change is introduced.

Premier David Eby said in a statement Friday that his government is "committed to advancing the dissolution of the Vancouver Park Board in the next legislative session."

That would mean sometime this fall, after the provincial election scheduled for Oct. 19, though Eby's statement suggests the timeline could be longer than that, noting that there are "some details" that still need to be addressed.

"We are confident they will be resolved in the coming months," the statement reads. "Once completed, we commit to advancing the requested Vancouver Charter changes to dissolve the Park Board in the next earliest legislative session."

Eby's statement does not elaborate on what those details are.

Sim and his A Better City Vancouver party advocated for abolishing the park board before the 2022 municipal election. As the campaign period drew closer, that stance changed, with ABC running a full slate of candidates for the park board and winning a majority of the seats.

Even as he pledged to improve the park board during the campaign, Sim also hinted to CTV News that a move to abolish it was still a possibility.

"We will definitely go to the province and we will ask them to help us fix the elected park board and if that means getting rid of the elected park board and have them report to council, that is exactly what we will do," he said in an interview at the time.

In December, Sim and his majority on city council voted to move forward with abolition.

At the meeting where the vote was taken, more than 150 people signed up to speak. Most of them were opposed to dissolving the park board, which is the only elected body of its type in Canada.

Because the elected park board is a feature of the Vancouver Charter – the provincial legislation that provides a framework for the city's self-governance – the city needs the provincial government's help to eliminate it.

Despite this, Sim has appointed a transition team to help oversee the dissolution of the park board, and publicly touted the progress that team has been making.

The premier, too, had praise for the city's efforts in his statement Friday.

"The province appreciates the enormous amount of work Mayor Sim and the City of Vancouver has done to move this forward," the statement reads.

"We value our relationship with the City of Vancouver and look forward to continuing to work productively together with Mayor Sim on all shared priorities, including housing, safe communities, and cost of living support so that everyone can build a good life here."