Pedestrian killed in South Surrey collision, RCMP say

A man is dead after a crash in South Surrey Thursday evening, according to local police.

Surrey RCMP described the incident in a news release as "a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian."

Mounties said they were called to the scene on 176 Street between 32 and 24 avenues around 5:30 p.m., along with paramedics and firefighters.

Responders found one man deceased at the scene. Mounties did not mention the driver who struck the pedestrian in their statement. CTV News has reached out for more information and will update this story if a response is received.

Police said their investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the collision has not yet been determined. They said 176 Street would remain closed between the specified avenues for "an undetermined amount of time."

Investigators are also asking witnesses or people with dash cam video from the area to contact them at 604-599-0502.