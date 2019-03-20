

Pete Cline, CTV Vancouver





The B.C. government is increasing grant funding for low-cost dental care to $3.6 million over the next three years.

Twenty-four not-for-profit dental clinics around the province will have their annual operating support doubled. The clinics provide a mix of free and low-cost dental care to patients living in poverty. The funding includes $2 million to upgrade dental equipment.

"Too often, people living in poverty cannot afford to take proper care of their teeth because they have to put the basics like food and shelter first," said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction on Wednesday.

An annual grant of $20,000 for each clinic over the two years will help offset the cost of materials and dental lab fees.

Jane Turner of Reach Community Health Centre says the funding will allow their patients to access dental care when they need it, and not just when they can afford it.

“Now we have an opportunity to fix dental problems before they become whole body infections,” Turner said.

Last year B.C.’s not-for-profit clinics provided care for more than 54,000 patient visits.