

Emad Agahi, CTV Vancouver





It's no different than a regular trip to the dentist, except no one has to pay.

More than 25 dental professionals gathered at a church in Langley Township Sunday, offering their services free of charge.

“We’re doing a free community dental day for anyone who is unable to afford seeing a dentist,” said lead pastor David Jamieson with Church in the Valley.

The event was organized by a charitable initiative in Langley called Acts of Kindness, for low-income individuals or those without insurance.

“We're putting through about 25 people every two hours," Jamieson explained.

While performing a filling and chip repair on a patient, Dr. Rhonda Elloway-Stephens explained the joy she receives when giving back.

“To come in like this and do it for free, it's great," she said, leaving her patient with healthy teeth, and hundreds of dollars saved.

According to the Canadian Dental Association, 32 percent of all Canadians aren't covered by dental insurance.

Jamieson estimates between 150 to 200 patients will see a dentist at the event over two days.