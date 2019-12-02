VANCOUVER -- Police have managed to nab one of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives south of the border.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Monday that Brandon Nathan Teixeira was arrested over the weekend in Oroville, a small California community with a population of about 20,000 people.

"We've found him. We've found Mr. Teixeria and now he's going to have his day in court," Sgt. Frank Jang announced at a news conference.

Teixeira is charged in the murder of Nicholas Khabra, who was gunned down in Surrey back in October 2017.

IHIT could not say how authorities learned of Teixeira's whereabouts, but Jang thanked U.S. police for helping bring the fugitive into custody. He said the arrest happened on the Sunday of the American Thanksgiving weekend.

"We called on these law enforcement agencies in California, we called them out of their Thanksgiving plans," Jang said.

"We can't overlook the commitment, the professionalism that these officers displayed. And for that we are very grateful."

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.