

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted in connection with a murder in Surrey last year.

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, was charged with first-degree murder Thursday following the shooting death of 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, Khabra was gunned down in the 14300 block of Crescent Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2017. He was transported to hospital, but died a short time later.

Police received a report shortly after the incident from a woman who said she'd also been shot. First responders located the female victim on Highway 99 near exit 10 before taking her to hospital for treatment.

Teixeira is described as a 5-10 Caucasian male with brown eyes, brown hair. Police say he weighs 161 pounds and has a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

“Brandon Teixeira is believed to be extremely violent and poses a significant risk to public safety," IHIT spokesperson, Col Frank Jang said in a statement. “If you see him, please do not approach him but call 911 immediately.”

Anyone with information on Teixeira's whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).