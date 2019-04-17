

CTV News Vancouver





SkipTheDishes is warning its drivers that a missing B.C. murder suspect may be using the food delivery service.

Brandon Nathan Teixeira is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2017 death of Nicholas Khabra in Surrey.

"The RCMP suspect that an individual by the name of Brandon Teixeira may be armed and dangerous," SkipTheDishes said in a statement.

"The RCMP also believe that the individual may order from food delivery services, including in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley areas of British Columbia and in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, and Grimshaw areas of Alberta. Be advised that Teixeira may place an order under another name."

Anyone who sees the fugutive should call 911 immediately, the company said.

The warning came the same day homicide detectives from B.C. renewed their calls for Albertans to be on the lookout for Teixeira.

"We are asking all Albertans to be on the lookout for this man: Brandon Nathan Teixeira," Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told reporters in Edmonton, adding that the 27-year-old is known to have associates in Alberta and could be in the province himself.

This isn't the first time IHIT has focused its efforts in Alberta.

The force announced back in September that the fugitive could be in Calgary or Alberta.

The last confirmed sighting of Teixeira was in early September when security camera footage showed him making a purchase at a liquor store in Langley.

Jang encouraged the public to review the images from that sighting, but also warned them to keep in mind the Teixeira may have radically altered his appearance by changing his hair and facial hair using accessories such as glasses.

The accused is described as white, 5'10" tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Teixeira is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

There is a $55,000 for information that leads to his arrest.