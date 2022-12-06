B.C. forestry company must pay $343K fine for starting 2016 wildfire, court rules

Softwood lumber is pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C., on April, 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) Softwood lumber is pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C., on April, 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit

To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • 4 suspects on the loose after attempted robbery

    London police are hoping the public can help identify four people in relation to an attempted robbery in the city on Monday. As previously reported, officers were called to the 400-block of Wonderland Road South near Commissioners Road around 2:30 p.m.

    The London Police Service responded to the 400 block of Wonderland Road in London, Ont. on Dec. 5, 2022 following an attempted robbery. (Jaden Lee-Lincoln/CTV News London)

  • Homes for homeless coming to Huron County

    Construction is underway on a pair of triplexes in Goderich, Ont. that will house some of Huron County’s most vulnerable residents, as the need for rent geared to income housing increases.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener