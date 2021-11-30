B.C. floods: Red Cross raises $12 million for flood victims

VANCOUVER -

The outpouring of support from Canadians and B.C. residents for flood victims has been overwhelming. In less than two weeks, the Canadian Red Cross has raised more than $12 million to assist those affected by the extreme weather. That amount will triple with matching donations from the B.C. and federal governments.

"So what's available is $2,000 per household for those households that were evacuated on an evacuation order," said Pat Quealey, Canadian Red Cross vice-president for B.C. and Yukon.

In less than a week, nearly $6 million has been distributed to evacuees.

It didn't hurt that Vancouver native and celebrity Ryan Reynolds made a donation and posted a link to the Red Cross fundraising link on social media.

"It's thanks also to the generosity of all our donors," added Quealey. We're also humbled that folks like Ryan Reynolds are viewing the Red Cross as a credible and important partner in providing these supports."

However, it's not just money being offered. Red Cross workers are on the ground providing other assistance.

"Things like the provision of supplies, cots, blankets, clean up kits, as people anticipate and are being able to start their recovery," said Quealey.

He says the Red Cross has established itself in key centres including Abbotsford, Merritt, Kamloops, Princeton and Chilliwack.

