B.C. floods: Rain event, further storms expected in coming weeks, officials warn

Vancouver -

B.C. is preparing for another rain event later this week while recovery from last week's flooding is still underway, the province's public safety minister and deputy premier said Monday.

Mike Farnworth noted the approaching weather system while providing an update on the province's flood response alongside B.C.'s transportation and agriculture ministers.

"This emergency is still ongoing and it will be for quite some time," Farnworth said.

"With more rain falling in southern B.C., including for the hard-hit Fraser Valley, we have to stay vigilant. While the rain we're seeing today is not as heavy as forecast, we are expecting another rain event this Wednesday through Friday."

Farnworth said "a series of further storms" is expected in the coming weeks as well.

"That's why it's so important at every level that we prepare for these events as best we can," Farnworth said, noting that information is available for individuals on Emergency Management B.C.'s website.

"We will keep you informed of weather updates in the days and the weeks ahead."

The update came a week after an "atmospheric river" brought intense rainfall to southern B.C., leaving parts of the province underwater and major routes in and out of the Lower Mainland buried in mud.

At least four people died in one of multiple landslides that occurred as a result of the storm.

Major highways were closed for days and some have only reopened to essential travel. As of Monday, closures remain on parts of Highway 1 and Highway 5.

B.C.'s transportation and agriculture ministers also gave updates Monday, saying work continues to restore access to major roadways and to support farmers.

"There's no question we have a lot of work ahead," Rob Fleming, transportation minister, said.

"Every day brings us a little bit closer to a return to normal."

On Monday, northern parts of the province will experience the end of an "atmospheric river," which was expected to bring as much as 100 millimetres of rain. Other parts of the province are expected to see snow and strong winds.

Atmospheric rivers are long, high plumes of moisture-laden air that can bring hours- or days-long rainfall of varying intensity. Officials say the weather pattern is becoming more common due to climate change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.