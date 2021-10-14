B.C. facility aims to make vehicle fuel from carbon pulled out of the atmosphere

Carbon Engineering CEO Steve Oldham holds a container of the synthetic fuel the company has produced from carbon harvested out of the atmosphere at its lab in Squamish. (CTV) Carbon Engineering CEO Steve Oldham holds a container of the synthetic fuel the company has produced from carbon harvested out of the atmosphere at its lab in Squamish. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener