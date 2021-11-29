B.C. extends gas rationing order, state of emergency until Dec. 14

Vancouver -

The ongoing impacts of a series of intense storms on B.C.'s South Coast have prompted the government to extend its gasoline rationing order and state of emergency for another two weeks.

Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth announced the extensions on Monday, as communities grappled with fresh flooding and new highway closures caused by the latest atmospheric river to reach the province's southwest.

"The significant weather that we have seen continues to create challenges," Farnworth said. "The fuel conservation measures are working and I want to thank British Columbians for their patience, but we need to stay the course for another two weeks."

The rationing order is now scheduled to remain in place until Dec. 14, allowing more time to get the Trans Mountain pipeline operational again.

That pipeline, which normally carries roughly 300,000 barrels of oil from Alberta to Burnaby per day, has been shut down since the historic storm that struck two weeks ago.

Under the order, drivers of non-essential vehicles are only allowed to fill up 30 litres of gasoline per stop at stations across the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island.

The measure is designed to ensure commercial and emergency vehicles can continue operating throughout the province's storm response, and amid continuing supply chain problems.

The province-wide state of emergency will remain in place throughout Dec. 14 as well. Farnworth said that will bolster the government's "response and recovery from the widespread damage already caused by flooding, while positioning us to take all necessary steps in the days ahead."

B.C. is bracing for its third atmospheric river in less than a week to arrive on Tuesday, delivering more heavy rain to communities that remain flooded from previous storms.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous story from The Canadian Press follows.

Flood warnings are posted for a section of British Columbia's southern Interior and flood watches or high water advisories cover large parts of the province, as it deals with the consequences of a second major rainstorm in as many weeks and braces for a third.

Environment Canada says more than 100 millimetres of rain drenched the Fraser Valley city of Abbotsford over the weekend, while more fell in Hope and another 100 mm could fall once the third storm arrives tonight.

Flood warnings have been issued for the Coldwater, Coquihalla, Nicola and Tulameen rivers, which all caused serious flood damage earlier this month to cities and towns along their banks, including Merritt, Spences Bridge, Princeton and Hope.

A flood warning also remains in effect for the Sumas River through Abbotsford, where rising levels forced crews to set up a portable dam last night to protect a key stretch of Highway 1.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun says the focus is on flooding of the Nooksack River in Washington state, because its high waters have the potential to further inundate low-lying Abbotsford areas.

A social media post by the City of Sumas in Washington says floodwaters from the river continue to move north toward Canada but had not yet reached a key bridge about half a kilometre from the border.

“When that happens we will use the flood siren once again,” the post said Monday.

“At that time we will recommend everyone shelter in place. Most of the roads in and out of Sumas are already closed. Please do not panic. Make any necessary preparations now.”

Braun said the flood zone is so saturated that more water from the Nooksack River would simply surge above ground “like a surfer.”

“It'll come here a lot faster than in the previous event,” Braun said Sunday while providing an update on flood-management measures. Flooding has destroyed dairy and poultry farms as well as fruit and vegetable fields in one of B.C.'s prime agricultural areas.

A precautionary evacuation order was issued for another handful of Abbotsford properties late Sunday. Several more homes were also placed on evacuation alert after a mudslide threatened properties on a hillside north of Highway 1, away from the Sumas flooding

The second storm had subsided in many areas by early Monday. The River Forecast Centre said many rivers were receding, but it also said it would be ready to issue additional flood warnings if required.

The centre was maintaining a flood watch for the South Coast including the Sunshine Coast and Lower Mainland north to Pemberton and the entire length of Vancouver Island.

“An additional atmospheric river is forecast to arrive to coastal British Columbia on Tuesday and may pose additional risk to flooding on the Central Coast and again on Vancouver Island, the centre said in a weekend advisory.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has said the province is prepared to use Alert Ready, a system that pushes emergency notifications directly to cellphones, if local authorities believe the next storm poses a threat to life or public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2021.