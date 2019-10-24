

Andrew Weichel , CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – A B.C. dog trainer whose four pets were seized after he was allegedly recorded punching a client's dog in the head has lost an appeal against the SPCA to get the animals back.

The cellphone video was reported to the SPCA back in August, prompting the animal welfare organization to launch an investigation into Glenn Affenzeller that resulted in the seizure of his dogs Mieka, Duphous, Carebear and Hazel.

All four dogs were found to be in various levels of distress, according to a recent decision from the B.C. Farm Industry Review Board, which oversees animal seizure cases.

A veterinarian told the board Mieka was suffering from "exceptional dental disease," while Duphous had a "range of conditions affecting his eyes, teeth, and mobility."

"Hazel's coat was described as greasy and yeasty, she had some ulcerations on her gums and, as with all the dogs, she was living in unsatisfactory conditions," reads the Oct. 11 decision.

The SPCA said officers found a urine-soaked dog bed and piles of decomposing feces in the yard at his property.

Affenzeller appealed to have the animals returned but the board ruled against him, and ordered the trainer to pay the SPCA $7,401 to help with the costs of caring for the dogs.

Affenzeller is the owner of DogTalk Ventures Ltd., which bills itself as a "dog training and behaviour modification program designed for people who want a well-mannered, calm and respectful dog."

The video that triggered the SPCA's investigation was recorded on Aug. 1, while Affenzeller was walking six dogs tethered together in pairs. A client's dog, Dawson, began barking aggressively, then bit Carebear on the ear.

The trainer allegedly reacted by punching Dawson three times – a response he said was necessary in an emergency situation.

The video allegedly shows a man "lifting a dog from the ground, briefly suspending it in the air, then forcefully driving the left side of the dog's skull onto the street," according to a description from the B.C. Farm Industry Review Board's decision.

"The individual then strikes the dog on the right side of his face twice in rapid succession and five seconds later strikes the dog again in the face with a closed fist," the decision reads.

Affenzeller told the review board he might handle the situation differently if it were to happen again, but that it was an unforeseeable one-time event. He called on several clients who reported that his techniques were effective in taming aggressive dogs, including a veterinarian.

But the SPCA noted it has also logged 42 separate complaints about the trainer since 2006.

"We have investigated a number of other complaints in the past in regards to his training and methods," Marcie Moriarty, the SPCA's chief prevention and enforcement officer, told CTV News.

"This was the first instance where there was sufficient evidence to be able to get a warrant that resulted in a seizure, because there was videotaped evidence of the incident."

The board acknowledged Affenzeller cares about his dogs, but found "without a significant adjustment to his training techniques, similar incidents are likely to occur."

"We have little confidence that he will be able to change his practices. His techniques appear to be a deeply held philosophy which does not appear to share support among experts in dog behaviour," the board wrote.

The SPCA said it's continuing to investigate the trainer, and expects to recommend animal cruelty charges to the Crown as early as next week.

A call to DogTalk Ventures on Wednesday has not been returned.