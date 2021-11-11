B.C. doctor makes international headlines for 'climate change' diagnosis

Vancouver -

To hear Dr. Kyle Merritt tell it, he's just a small town family doctor, interested in being accurate and helping his patients – yet he's also captured the world's attention by being likely the first physician to diagnose a patient with "climate change."

This summer, while the province was in the grips of an unprecedented wildfire season, then punished by oppressively hot temperatures, the emergency department he works in was busy with those suffering from heat-related issues.

"As I started to see more and more of this and start to make those connections between what was happening with the climate and my patients' health, it became upsetting, honestly, to see the effects that were happening on people," he told CTV News in an interview.

Those effects included heatstroke, dehydration and breathing issues. He was treating a patient in her 70s and started thinking about underlying issues. He ultimately diagnosed her with climate change.

Merritt said he could see that climate change was impacting those who were impoverished and vulnerable.

"So people that can't afford air conditioning, for a variety of reasons, can't escape the smoke, etc., have to work outside. Those are the folks that we're seeing the highest impacts on. And as physicians, it's our responsibility to start looking at those underlying causes and trying to advocate to protect our patients," he added.

The Nelson-based doctor is also a member of Doctors for Planetary Health. On their own time, they advocate for policy makers and the public to take action and be aware of the impacts of global warming. He and other doctors are clear, their views are their own and not necessarily their employers'.

Dr. Linda Thyer is a founding member of the group. She works with young people and told CTV News she's also seeing the impact the climate crisis is having on that demographic. Along with physical impacts, are the mental health impacts.

"We're seeing this playing out in many ways. Some of them are losing hope for their future. They're not necessarily seeing that there's a point to going to university, to saving for retirement, and many are even considering whether they want to have kids," added Thyer.

Dr. Maura Brown outlined many ways the public can impact climate change including: going vegetarian more often, walking or biking to work, and heating their homes with electric pumps. At a community level, she said talking about the issue and anxieties can also help.

"If you do something to contribute, you gain a sense of advocacy, you become part of the solution instead of part of the problem. And that just really helps people," she told CTV News in an interview.

She added for young people, it can really help to see older generations step up to address the issue.

As for Merritt, his diagnosis is making headlines around the world.

"I'm not used to this amount of attention that I've been receiving recently over the past couple of days here. Yeah, it's interesting the way that things I guess make an impact," he said.