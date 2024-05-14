VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. craft brewery offers year's supply of free beer – if you get a tattoo

    A well-known brewery in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is celebrating a milestone anniversary with an enticing offer of $1,200 worth of free beer – but there's a catch.

    To claim the giveaway, patrons at Steel & Oak must agree to have a version of the New Westminster brewery's logo tattooed on their body.

    "As a reward for your permanent gesture of love for S&O, we’ll give you a year’s worth of beer to enjoy!" reads a social media post from the business.

    Only 12 people will be able to participate in the promotion, which eager customers can do by registering online Friday at noon.

    Steel & Oak said participants will also have to pay for the tattoo themselves, including a non-refundable $50 deposit due when they register.

    The final product – inked by Vancovuer-based artist Holly Nickerson – is expected to cost between $100 and $150 total, including the deposit.

    Those registered will show up at the brewery on May 26 to receive their tattoo at a special event celebrating Steele & Oak's 10th anniversary. The business noted the tattoos will need to be applied to "legs or arms to avoid tasting room tattoo awkwardness."

    And after it's all over, each participant will be entitled to 156 glasses of beer – an average of three beers per week – to be enjoyed whenever they wish at the brewery.

    According to Steel & Oak, there is "no deadline to use all 156 glasses," and tattoo-branded customers can even "use them to buy beers for others."

     

